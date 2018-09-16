202
Home » National News » Suspicious vehicle closes part…

Suspicious vehicle closes part of Phoenix airport terminal

By The Associated Press September 16, 2018 12:03 pm 09/16/2018 12:03pm
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport say parts of a busy terminal have been shut down as police investigate a vehicle that was left unattended.

Authorities say a suspicious vehicle was parked outside early Sunday and its owner could not be found.

An airport spokeswoman says the pre-security area in the east side of Terminal 4 was evacuated and three of the four security checkpoints at the terminal have also been closed.

The Sky Train also has stopped dropping passengers off at the terminal as authorities investigate the situation.

It’s unclear if any flights have been affected and when the terminal will be re-opened.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500