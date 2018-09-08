202
Suspected tornado in western Kentucky damages homes

By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 9:52 pm 09/08/2018 09:52pm
A Kenergy electric cooperative lineman works on a downed power line amidst uprooted trees and a damaged home at U.S. 60 West after a tornado swept through Stanley, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The tornado caused moderate to severe damage to several homes and damaged cars. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A suspected tornado touched down in western Kentucky and caused moderate to severe damage to three homes.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports the suspected tornado moved through western Daviess County, near Stanley, on Saturday afternoon as the storm downed trees and pushed vehicles together. No injuries were reported.

Daviess County authorities spotted and tracked the rotation as it touched down.

Indiana’s WFIE-TV reports that at one point on Saturday, there were more than 1,500 people without power because of the storms. Most of those affected were in Kentucky, along Highway 60 between Henderson and Owensboro.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

National News
