Suspected MS-13 gang member charged in killing of teenager

By The Associated Press September 7, 2018 1:44 pm 09/07/2018 01:44pm
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Long Island say they’ve charged an alleged member of the MS-13 gang in the death of a 19-year-old teenager.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office says it has charged 19-year-old Jose Daniel Lopez with second-degree murder. Authorities say Lopez and other gang members attacked and killed Josue Amaya Leonor with a machete, burying him in a wooded area near Roosevelt.

Authorities say they recovered Leonor’s body in May of this year.

Lopez has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Jeffrey Groder, says there’s no physical evidence that links his client to the slaying.

The news of Lopez’s arrest comes on the heels of the arrest of 20-year-old Kevin Lopez-Morales, who is a suspect in the death of 15-year-old Angel Soler.

