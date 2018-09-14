Man arrested in compound-bow shooting of Minnesota deputy

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot a Minnesota sheriff’s deputy with a compound bow also was shot and wounded by law officers firing their guns. Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmunson…

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot a Minnesota sheriff’s deputy with a compound bow also was shot and wounded by law officers firing their guns.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmunson says the deputy was shot in the forearm Thursday and was taken to a hospital, where he is in good condition. Deputy Paul Orvis was undergoing surgery to remove the arrow shaft.

The sheriff’s office says more than one officer from different agencies fired their guns, but it’s unclear who shot the suspect. The 31-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and buttocks, and was flown to a hospital.

The incident began when a stolen pickup from Osaskis exited into Sauk Centre, a community about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. It traveled through backyards and smashed into parked vehicles and through a garage.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect then ran into a home, where he allegedly shot Orvis with the homeowner’s compound bow.

Nearby homes were evacuated. The standoff lasted about two hours.

