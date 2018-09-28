Skate fishermen allowed to catch thousands more fish in ’18

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it's increasing the amount of skate wing fishermen can bring to the docks this year by nearly 830,000 pounds.

Skates are the target of a major fishery that lands tens of thousands of pounds per year in the U.S. The fish is often sold as “skate wing.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it’s increasing the amount of skate wing fishermen can bring to the docks this year by nearly 830,000 pounds.

That will bring the total allowable landings of skate wing to more than 19 million. The skate fishing year began on May 1, so the increases are being applied retroactively. The change takes effect Friday.

Fishermen seek skates on both coasts. The most productive skate fisheries are based out of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Alaska.

