Singer Gary Numan’s tour bus involved in fatal crash

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 6:53 am 09/25/2018 06:53am
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012, file photo, British singer Gary Numan arrives for the Pre-Brit Awards Dinner at a London venue. Police say a tour bus carrying Numan struck and killed a 91-year-old man in Cleveland, on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Authorities say Numan's tour bus was making a right turn when it struck the victim as he walked in a crosswalk. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a tour bus carrying British singer Gary Numan struck and killed a 91-year-old man in Cleveland.

Authorities say Numan’s tour bus was making a right turn when it struck the victim as he walked in a crosswalk Monday afternoon.

Numan said on Twitter that he and his team “are all devastated by the fatal accident.”

The singer had been scheduled to perform Monday night at the House of Blues Cleveland, which canceled the show.

Numan filled stadiums with Tubeway Army in the 1980s. He now lives in California, and recent songs include “Love Hurt Bleed” and “My Name Is Ruin.”

Entertainment News Music News National News
