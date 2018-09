By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — CORRECTS: Senate Judiciary Committee confirms public hearing Thursday on sexual assault claim made against Kavanaugh. (Corrects APNewsAlert misspelling to Kavanaugh. )

