By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John Cornyn: Republican leaders to allow up to a week for background investigation of Kavanaugh before final vote.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John Cornyn: Republican leaders to allow up to a week for background investigation of Kavanaugh before final vote.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.