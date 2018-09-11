202
Home » National News » Safety instructor gets jail…

Safety instructor gets jail in fatal shooting of teen hunter

By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 8:52 am 09/11/2018 08:52am
Share

HART, Mich. (AP) — A hunter safety instructor charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy while they were squirrel hunting in western Michigan has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Roger Hoeker of Jenison learned his punishment Monday after pleading no contest to careless discharge of a firearm resulting in injury or death. A June trial ended in a mistrial .

Police say Hoeker shot William “Billy” Gort Jr. of Wyoming, Michigan, in the head during a Feb., 18, 2017, hunting trip with a friend and Hoeker, a mentor for a youth outreach program. Hoeker told investigators that the bullet ricocheted off a tree.

Hoeker’s attorney offered an apology.

Hoeker was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter . A judge sent the case to trial on a lesser charge, reckless discharge of a firearm.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500