By The Associated Press

ADA, Mich. (AP) — Richard DeVos, co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, has died.

ADA, Mich. (AP) — Richard DeVos, co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, has died.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.