Relatives of Iowa man charged in golfer’s death ‘devastated’

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Relatives of the 22-year-old Iowa man charged in the stabbing death of a top amateur golfer from Spain say they’re “devastated by the tragedy.”

Collin Richards’ family released a statement Thursday saying their “thoughts and prayers” are with the family and friends of Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena, whose body was found Monday in a golf course pond.

Richards is charged with first-degree murder in Barquin’s death.

Officers found Barquin’s body in the pond near the ninth hole at a public golf course in Ames. Police later arrested Richards, who had been living in a homeless encampment near the course.

Richards grew up in small towns in western Iowa, and has a history of violence and substance abuse.

