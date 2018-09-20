202
Relatives of Iowa man charged in golfer’s death ‘devastated’

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 1:36 pm 09/20/2018 01:36pm
Collin Daniel Richards makes his initial court appearance after being charged with the murder of Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at the Story County Courthouse in Nevada, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Relatives of the 22-year-old Iowa man charged in the stabbing death of a top amateur golfer from Spain say they’re “devastated by the tragedy.”

Collin Richards’ family released a statement Thursday saying their “thoughts and prayers” are with the family and friends of Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena, whose body was found Monday in a golf course pond.

Richards is charged with first-degree murder in Barquin’s death.

Officers found Barquin’s body in the pond near the ninth hole at a public golf course in Ames. Police later arrested Richards, who had been living in a homeless encampment near the course.

Richards grew up in small towns in western Iowa, and has a history of violence and substance abuse.

