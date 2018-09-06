202
Record-breaking September cold hits northern Minnesota

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 12:49 pm 09/06/2018 12:49pm
HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — The mercury is falling in northern Minnesota, with cold air bringing in a record-breaking chill.

The National Weather Service says temperatures plunged below the freezing mark in several locations early Thursday.

It was 28 degrees (-2 Celsius) in International Falls, breaking the Sept. 6 record of 31 (-0.5 C). It was 29 degrees (-1.6 C) in Hibbing, exceeding the bone-chilling lowest low of 33 (0.5 C) for the same date.

Hardest hit was the St. Louis County community of Robinson, where it was 24 degrees (-4.5 C).

The weather service says temperatures across northern Minnesota will moderate through the weekend with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s and 50s.

