Rebranding effort underway in Delaware’s biggest city

Delaware's largest city has embarked on a new marketing campaign it hopes will revitalize its image.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s largest city has embarked on a new marketing campaign it hopes will revitalize its image.

The News Journal and WDEL report the “Wilmington Love” effort is being funded partly by the state, partly by the city and also by donations from the private sector.

Mayor Michael Purzycki spoke at a Friday block party also attended by Gov. John Carney that was part of the campaign. He says the aim is to show the city in a more positive light.

The city of around 71,000 people is known as the birthplace of chemical giant DuPont and as a cozy home for large corporations.

It has also struggled with crime rates, though Police Chief Robert Tracy tells the newspaper shootings in the city are on the decline.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.