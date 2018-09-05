Rapper’s bodyguard pleads guilty to gun charge in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bodyguard for a rapper who was performing at a Little Rock nightclub when a gunfight erupted has pleaded guilty to a charge of transferring a firearm to a felon.…

Authorities say Kentrell Gwynn gave a gun to rapper Ricky Hampton, who is a felon. Gwynn entered his guilty plea Wednesday.

Hampton, who uses the stage name “Finese2Tymes,” was performing on July 1, 2017, at Little Rock’s Power Ultra Lounge when the shooting began. No one was killed but more than two dozen people were injured — most of them gunshot victims.

Gwynn faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing date hasn’t been set.

Hampton pleaded guilty in March to possession of a firearm and also faces up to 10 years in prison.

