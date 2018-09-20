202
Randy Bryce’s brother calls mom’s letter ‘unconscionable’

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 10:17 am 09/20/2018 10:17am
This photo from a video provided by the Randy Bryce for Congress campaign shows Nancy Bryce appearing in a campaign ad for her son, Wisconsin Democratic congressional candidate Randy Bryce. In an open letter Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, Nancy Bryce is calling for an attack ad featuring Randy's brother James to be taken off the air. The ad was unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, by a Republican super PAC linked to House Speaker Paul Ryan. Bryce is running against Republican Bryan Steil to replace Ryan in the southeast Wisconsin congressional district. (WIN Company/Randy Bryce for Congress campaign via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The brother of Wisconsin congressional candidate Randy Bryce says it is “unconscionable” that the Bryce campaign released a letter from his elderly mother.

Bryce’s mother Nancy Bryce on Wednesday denounced a campaign ad featuring her son James Bryce in which he endorsed the Republican in the race, Bryan Steil.

The winner will replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

James Bryce said Thursday on “The Jay Weber Show” that he had spoken with his mom and “it’s unconscionable a campaign would take advantage of a vulnerable and elderly mother and use her as a pawn in an ad like that.”

But Nancy Bryce is standing by the letter. She told The Associated Press Thursday that the letter and the words are hers.

