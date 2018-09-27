202
Prosecutors: Alabama man made child porn, shared it online

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 1:22 pm 09/27/2018 01:22pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Birmingham-area man has been indicted on charges of producing child pornography after persuading 10 different youngsters to participate.

A prosecutors’ statement Thursday says 28-year-old Dennis James Hudson Jr. of Center Point got young people under the age of 18 to participate in a series of sexually explicit scenes over a year, ending in August 2017. Authorities didn’t say how the youths were persuaded.

Hudson also is charged with distributing child pornography using the internet and a file-sharing website.

Court records weren’t immediately available to show whether the man has a defense attorney to speak on his behalf.

National News
