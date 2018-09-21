Official: More possible victims of California doctor found

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California prosecutor said Friday his office has received leads to more than 12 possible additional victims in the investigation of a surgeon and a female companion already charged…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California prosecutor said Friday his office has received leads to more than 12 possible additional victims in the investigation of a surgeon and a female companion already charged with drugging and raping two women.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters many calls about alleged abuse came in after the announcement earlier this week of charges against Dr. Grant Robicheaux, 38, and companion Cerissa Riley, 31.

“We have more than 12 now,” he said, adding that he could not give a more precise figure.

Rackauckas said there was a possibility of new charges being filed but he would not predict whether the two, who are each free on $100,000 bail, might be rearrested.

District attorney spokeswoman Michelle Van Der Linden said the potential additional victims were “in California and beyond” and one is a male but did not provide details about their allegations.

Rackauckas has said the two alleged victims in the current case met the pair socially in 2016 on different occasions in Newport Beach, became intoxicated and ended up at Robicheaux’s apartment where, they were assaulted.

Robicheaux and Riley were arrested Sept. 12 after being charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, and other crimes.

Defense attorneys for Robicheaux and Riley have denied allegations against their clients.

“All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley,” it said. “They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court.

The defense lawyers added: “Dr. Robicheaux and Ms. Riley believe that such allegations do a disservice to, and dangerously undermine, the true victims of sexual assault, and they are eager to have the proper spotlight shed on this case in a public trial.”

Rackauckas said Tuesday there was a possibility of many additional victims. He cited extensive videos and photos on Robicheaux’s phone, and sought to widely publicize the investigation, showing clips from Robicheaux’s appearance in the now-canceled reality TV show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.”

