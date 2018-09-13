202
Prince Edward visits New Jersey university for court tennis

By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 5:44 pm 09/13/2018 05:44pm
Duke of Wessex, Prince Edward smiles during a ceremony at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, N.J., where he received an honorary degree, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Prince Edward is in the United States as part of a yearlong program of engagements in support for The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Britain’s Prince Edward has visited a New Jersey university to play a centuries-old form of tennis and accept an honorary degree.

The Earl of Wessex, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s children, arrived at Georgian Court University in Lakewood on Thursday to play court tennis, a predecessor of modern tennis.

He’s visiting the U.S. as part of a year-long program of activities to celebrate, raise awareness and drive support for the inspirational activity of young people and volunteers around the world.

The prince is participating in a nine-city, 12-day U.S. tour around the country to raise support for his father Prince Philip’s International Award program. The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award recognizes 14- to 24-year-olds who achieve their goals in particular skills, culture, physical ability and interests.

