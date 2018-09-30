Press secretary defends scarcity of daily press briefing

202
By The Associated Press September 30, 2018 12:58 pm 09/30/2018 12:58pm
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Washington. Sanders took questions about former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newmanand other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is defending the scarcity of the daily press briefing.

Sanders last answered questions from reporters in the White House briefing room on Sept. 10 — an appearance that followed a nearly three-week absence by Sanders.

She tells “Fox News Sunday” that she’s no longer doing a daily briefing because President Donald Trump is doing more short question-and-answer sessions with journalists.

Sanders says giving reporters the opportunity to question and get answers from the president directly is “infinitely better than talking to me.”

The daily briefing under Trump quickly became must-see TV under Sanders’ predecessor Sean Spicer and maintained its popularity during the transition to Sanders last May.

The White House Correspondents’ Association says it has raised concerns about the briefing with Sanders.

