Police: Trooper fatally shoots man during altercation

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 11:21 am 09/24/2018 11:21am
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a trooper has fatally shot a man who tried to assault him with a weapon.

Police said in a statement that the shooting happened early Monday when police were called to a Whitley County residence where 29-year-old Ronald W. Leach of Jellico, Tennessee, was threatening to harm his 1-year-old child.

The statement said a responding trooper gained entry into the home and Leach tried to assault the trooper with a weapon. The trooper then fired, killing Leach. Police didn’t say what kind of weapon Leach had.

Neither the trooper nor the child was injured.

The officer was placed on routine leave as police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately released.

