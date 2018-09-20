202
Police: Suspect dead after shootout near Miami airport

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 10:45 pm 09/20/2018 10:45pm
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a wanted suspect is dead after he used an assault rifle to fire upon officers near Miami International Airport.

News outlets report the suspect was fatally shot a few blocks away from the airport Thursday night.

Officials did not immediately release the identity of the man. It is unclear why the suspect was wanted.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta tells the Miami Herald that there had been a chase involved and that none of the officers were hurt. He says the suspect shot at police, prompting the officers to return fire.

Further details were not immediately available.

National News
