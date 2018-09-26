202
Home » National News » Missing child left with…

Missing child left with family friend at Walmart found

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 8:41 pm 09/26/2018 08:41pm
Share

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl reported her missing after the mother left her with a family friend at a Walmart store has been found.

WSB-TV reports South Fulton police say Obrielle Curry was found in Clayton County Wednesday with Moses Allen. Police say she was taken to an area hospital for a checkup but appears to be all right.

Police say Allen is in custody. It was unclear what charges he faced and unknown if he has an attorney.

Allen and the girl were spotted at an elementary school and authorities were notified.

City of South Fulton spokeswoman Ashley Minter-Osanyinbi said in an email that Curry’s mother left her with Allen around 7 p.m. Tuesday while she ran errands. Minter-Osanyinbi said Allen was a family friend the mother had known for 10 years.

The mother couldn’t find Allen or her daughter when she returned to the store and reported her daughter missing around 10 p.m.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500