Police say Delaware man offered woman ride, then raped her

By The Associated Press September 29, 2018 12:31 pm 09/29/2018 12:31pm
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Dover man has been arrested after Delaware State Police say he attacked and sexually assaulted a woman after offering her a ride.

State police said in a news release Friday night that 47-year-old Frank D. Bowden is charged with attempted murder, first-degree rape, second-degree robbery and terroristic threatening in connection with the incident earlier this month.

Police say two women accepted a ride Sept. 15 from Bowden, whom they did not know. They say he dropped one woman off as planned but then drove to a secluded area where he took two cellphones from the second woman, sexually assaulted her, and dragged her by the neck and submerged her in water nearby.

The woman was treated for serious injuries.

Police say Bowden was arraigned and was being held in lieu of bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

