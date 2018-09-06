Police: Man fleeing car crash leaves child, drugs at scene

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop, crashed and ran off, leaving behind a child and backpack a filled with drugs. WCTV-TV reports Bainbridge Public…

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop, crashed and ran off, leaving behind a child and backpack a filled with drugs.

WCTV-TV reports Bainbridge Public Safety says an officer pulled over a vehicle Tuesday night and smelled marijuana. Police say the officer then asked driver Aaron Jones to step out of the car but Jones drove off and crashed.

Police say officers approached the wreck and saw a child was alone and uninjured inside the car. Police also found in the car a child’s backpack that held synthetic cannabinoids, ecstasy, cocaine and bullets. Police say witnesses reported seeing Jones flee the car on foot. He is still being sought.

Bainbridge is about 37 miles northwest of Tallahassee, Florida.

___

Information from: WCTV-TV, http://www.wctv6.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.