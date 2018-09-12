202
Home » National News » Police: Iowa woman bound…

Police: Iowa woman bound 3 kids’ hands, feet to control them

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 9:14 am 09/12/2018 09:14am
Share
This undated photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Iowa, shows Jessica Henderson, who is accused of binding her children by the hands or feet to keep them under control. Polk County court records said Henderson is charged with child endangerment. (Polk County Jail via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman is accused of binding her children by the hands or feet to keep them under control.

Polk County court records say 38-year-old Jessica Henderson is charged with child endangerment.

Henderson told Des Moines station KCCI that her friend bound the children when she was in another room.

School officials contacted police last month about a photograph taken in March that shows the children tied up on the floor. Authorities haven’t said who took the photograph.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek (puh-REE’-zihk) says the children aged 9, 5 and 4 years were taken to a hospital but had suffered no significant injuries.

Henderson’s next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500