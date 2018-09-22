202
Police: Florida man stole victim’s car after fatal crash

By The Associated Press September 22, 2018 12:05 pm 09/22/2018 12:05pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man was arrested after fatally striking a man who stopped to help a motorist on an interstate highway and then stealing the victim’s car.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the body of 22-year-old Dhimitri Andoni was discovered Friday along Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg about 15 hours after the accident.

Troopers say Andoni stopped his car on the shoulder to assist another driver when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Dana Thomas Byrd. Authorities say Byrd stole Andoni’s car, leaving his truck behind, and abandoned Andoni’s car at a parking lot.

A road ranger discovered Byrd’s truck and Andoni’s body, leading to Byrd’s arrest Friday on several charges. It wasn’t clear Saturday if Byrd has an attorney to speak for him.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

