Police: 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself to death

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 9:19 am 09/24/2018 09:19am
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy was playing with a gun that he found when it accidentally fired, killing him.

Little Rock police Lt. Michael Ford says Brennan Esau was home with his siblings aged 14, 10 and 6, but no adults, when he shot himself Saturday night.

Ford says Brennan was alone in the room where he found the gun in the southwest Little Rock home.

No one has been arrested. Ford says a report will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office to determine whether charges will be filed.

