Police: 2-year-old girl dies following Indiana shooting

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl has died after being shot in northwestern Indiana.

The Gary Police Department says it received a call Tuesday evening about the shooting and officers found the girl had a single gunshot wound to the head. Cmdr. Jack Hamady says she was taken to a hospital in Gary before being airlifted to a hospital in Chicago, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the northwest.

Hamady announced Wednesday morning that the girl died. Her name hasn’t been released.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. The coroner’s office in Cook County, Illinois, also is investigating.

Hamady says the girl’s 22-year-old mother and the mother’s boyfriend were being questioned about the incident Wednesday. He says police have presented preliminary findings to prosecutors for review and possible charges.

