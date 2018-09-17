List of winners of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards 09/17/2018 11:04pm By The Associated Press Share

Amy Sherman-Palladino accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — List of winners at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Monday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Drama Series: “Game of Thrones” Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Actor,…