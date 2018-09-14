202
Oregon romance writer indicted in husband’s death

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 8:24 pm 09/14/2018 08:24pm
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018, screen shot from video during her court appearance, Nancy Brophy appears in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Ore. The self-published romance writer being held in her husband's death has now been indicted on a murder charge. (Multnomah County Circuit Court /The Oregonian via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A self-published romance writer being held in her husband’s death has now been indicted on a murder charge.

Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced Friday that a grand jury had returned the indictment against 68-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy, who was arrested last week in the June killing.

She’s accused of shooting her husband of 27 years, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute. Daniel Brophy was a well-liked instructor there. He was alone in a kitchen early on June 2 when he was killed, and there were no obvious suspects.

Crampton Brophy’s attorney, Jane Marie Claus, did not immediately return an email seeking comment Friday. She has previously declined to discuss the case.

Crampton Brophy once penned an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
National News
