By The Associated Press

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — Officials say 2 more people have died in North Carolina as a result of Florence, bringing death toll to at least 7 .

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — Officials say 2 more people have died in North Carolina as a result of Florence, bringing death toll to at least 7 .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.