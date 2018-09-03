202
Officer shot, 1 suspect dead near Georgia Walmart

Officer shot, 1 suspect dead near Georgia Walmart

By The Associated Press September 3, 2018 6:41 pm 09/03/2018 06:41pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been shot by a shoplifting suspect near a Walmart store in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 34-year-old Covington Officer Matt Cooper is in serious condition following the Monday afternoon shooting.

Police say officers were responding to the report of a shoplifting, when the suspects ran away and fired, hitting Cooper.

Twenty-one-year-old suspect Aaron Demonta Fleming was shot and killed at the scene. Authorities say the gunshot was likely self-inflicted. Two other suspects are in police custody.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Covington is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

