NTSB expected to determine cause of Air Canada close call

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 1:00 am 09/25/2018 01:00am
Video captured the moment that an Air Canada jet flew off course and just over four other jetliners filled with passengers late on a July night last year in San Francisco.

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board will meet to determine the probable cause of the close call.

Board members are likely to focus on actions of the Air Canada pilots, who may have been confused because one of two parallel runways was closed and not lighted. Instead of aiming at the runway, NTSB investigators say the Air Canada jet lined up to land on a neighboring taxiway where the other planes were waiting to take off.

The plane flew as low as 59 feet above the ground before the pilots abandoned the landing and pulled their plane up.

