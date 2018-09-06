202
Home » National News » NTSB: Errors led to…

NTSB: Errors led to BNSF train killing 2 in South Dakota

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 6:19 pm 09/06/2018 06:19pm
Share

EDGEMONT, S.D. (AP) — Federal investigators say human errors led to a BNSF Railway train striking and killing two railroad workers in South Dakota last year.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its report Thursday on the Jan. 17, 2017, accident near Edgemont, South Dakota. A BNSF train traveling at 35 mph struck and killed two of three workers who had been clearing snow and ice from a track switch.

One of the workers killed was the designated lookout. According to the NTSB, the sight distance at the switch was inadequate for safely using a train approach warning method with only one lookout.

Investigators also found the lookout did not devote his full attention to detecting approaching trains, and was not given the necessary equipment.

BNSF says it will review the report and recommendations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500