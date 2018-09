By The Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota woman says she never “explicitly” told ex-boyfriend of plan to kill pregnant friend, cut baby from her womb.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota woman says she never “explicitly” told ex-boyfriend of plan to kill pregnant friend, cut baby from her womb.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.