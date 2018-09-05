202
North Carolina couple visiting grave find shooting victim

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 4:32 pm 09/05/2018 04:32pm
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a husband and wife visiting their granddaughter’s grave found a man’s body lying nearby.

High Point police said in a news release a caller told a 911 dispatcher the body was lying next to a mausoleum just inside the cemetery Tuesday.

Authorities identified the victim as 28-year-old Xavier D. Luckey of Thomasville, adding that he had been shot at least once. The caller said Luckey had no pulse when they found his body, and emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators declined to provide additional information, including a motive behind the shooting. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

