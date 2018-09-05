202
Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 27-Sept. 2

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 6:50 pm 09/05/2018 06:50pm
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 20-26. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.78 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 9.9 million.

3. Notre Dame Football: Michigan at Notre Dame, NBC, 7.1 million.

4. “Sunday Night Kickoff,” ABC, 6.55 million.

5. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.86 million.

6. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 5.84 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.78 million.

8. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.74 million.

9. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.06 million.

10. “Dateline Classic,” NBC, 4.93 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.67 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.66 million

13. “Bull,” CBS, 4.63 million.

14. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Monday), ABC, 4.62 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.55 million.

16. “Saturday Night Football: Louisville vs Alabama,” ABC, 4.54 million.

17. “Bachelor in Paradise (Tuesday),” ABC, 4.16 million.

18. “Mom,” CBS, 3.88 million.

19. “Saturday Night Football Pre-Game,” ABC, 3.79 million

20. “Making It,” NBC, 3.66 million.

___

