New York mayor won’t endorse Cuomo or Nixon in governor race

By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 9:18 pm 09/08/2018 09:18pm
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon shake hands at Hofstra University in Hempstead on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 ahead of their the Democratic gubernatorial primary debate. The winner of the Democratic primary faces Republican Marc Molinaro and independent Stephanie Miner in November 2018. (J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says he won’t endorse Gov. Andrew Cuomo or challenger Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary for governor.

The mayor said in a statement Saturday evening that endorsing a candidate would be counterproductive to his advocacy of New York City interests with the next governor and lieutenant governor.

He offered praise for both candidates. Of Nixon, a close friend and early supporter of his mayoral campaign, de Blasio said: “Her presence in this primary has created real momentum for reform.”

Of Cuomo, with whom he’s often at odds, de Blasio said “there is more that unites us than divides us.” He credited Cuomo for marriage equality, the raised minimum wage, paid family leave and challenging President Trump.

