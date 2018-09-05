202
New Orleans grocer replaces guard accused of discrimination

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 11:33 am 09/05/2018 11:33am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans supermarket security guard accused of discrimination has been taken off duty.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Breaux Mart took action after a young black man posted a video showing the white guard following him around inside a store.

Breaux Mart says on Facebook that it has zero tolerance for discrimination and has replaced the guard while it investigates.

Branson Morgan said in his post that the guard was trailing him and his two white friends without a reason, even taking a photo of his friend’s license plate outside.

Morgan says the guard made them feel uncomfortable and unwelcome. Breaux Mart says they’ve reached out to Morgan and look forward to speaking with him.

National News
