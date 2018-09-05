202
New crack found at San Francisco’s sinking Millennium Tower

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 5:38 pm 09/05/2018 05:38pm
Inspectors have issued a violation to management of a sinking condominium building after a large crack formed in a 36th-floor window of the building dubbed the Leaning Tower of San Francisco.

KNTV of San Jose reported Tuesday that Millennium Tower residents heard creaking sounds, then heard a popping noise around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A homeowner found the crack in a window of his unit at the corner of the 58-story high-rise.

City officials have blocked off part of the sidewalk as a precaution and ordered management to report back on the extent of the problem and soundness of the building’s facade.

The downtown tower has settled about 16 inches (51 centimeters) into landfill and is tilting. Homeowners have filed multiple lawsuits against the developer and the city.

Business & Finance leaning tower millennium tower National News

