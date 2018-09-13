Neighbor appeals order to stay away from Sen. Rand Paul

202
By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 11:06 am 09/13/2018 11:06am
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor has appealed a court order to stay away from Paul and his family while a lawsuit is pending.

The Daily News in Bowling Green reports that Rene Boucher’s attorney filed paperwork Monday with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

Special Judge Tyler Gill issued a temporary injunction last month against Boucher (boo-SHAY’), who served 30 days on a federal charge of assaulting a congressman after Paul was tackled outside his house last fall.

Paul sued Boucher in state court for damages related to the assault. Boucher has filed a counterclaim alleging yard waste by Paul constituted a private nuisance.

Boucher’s attorney argued against the injunction, saying his client has complied with a separate order issued in the federal criminal case that forbids contact with Rand Paul.

