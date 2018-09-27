202
Home » National News » Multibillion-dollar Atlanta transit expansion proposed

Multibillion-dollar Atlanta transit expansion proposed

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 4:14 pm 09/27/2018 04:14pm
Share
This July 2, 2009 photo shows a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA ) train in Atlanta. The agency that runs Atlanta's public transportation system has put forward a $2.7 billion expansion proposal. It envisions building light rail along a popular urban trail known as the Atlanta Beltline, among other projects. The proposal from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is set to be voted on by its board of directors Oct. 4, 2018. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The agency that runs Atlanta’s public transportation system has put forward a $2.7 billion expansion proposal.

It envisions building light rail along a popular urban trail known as the Atlanta Beltline and a light rail link with Emory University, among other projects.

The proposal from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, is set to be voted on by its board of directors Oct. 4. The initiative is called “More MARTA.”

The agency says in a news release that it would represent the largest transit undertaking in the area in more than four decades. It says the proposal came about after a two-year period of planning and public outreach.

Project funding would primarily come from proceeds of a transit-specific sales tax approved by Atlanta voters in 2016.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500