Movie sequel to ‘The Shining’ films scenes on Georgia coast

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A movie sequel to Stephen King’s horror classic “The Shining” has begun filming on the Georgia coast.

Filmmakers began shooting scenes for “Doctor Sleep” on the beach at St. Simons Island on Tuesday. A permit issued by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says filming on the beach was to continue through Wednesday.

The Brunswick News reports the set for the film’s beach scenes included several vehicles, a tent, beach chairs, a picnic table and a fire pit. Several beachgoers stopped to watch the production from a distance.

“Doctor Sleep” stars Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrance, last seen as a child with psychic powers in the 1980 film “The Shining.” The sequel is based on King’s 2013 book.

