Mississippi soldiers and rescuers deployed for Florence

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is sending National Guard members and search-and-rescue workers to areas affected by Hurricane Florence. Two swift-water rescue teams including local firefighters from 22 communities have gone to Virginia to help…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is sending National Guard members and search-and-rescue workers to areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

Two swift-water rescue teams including local firefighters from 22 communities have gone to Virginia to help with rescue operations in case of flooding.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Greg Michel says Virginia is paying for the deployments under an interstate emergency assistance compact. The Mississippi Office for Homeland Security says teams arrived Wednesday in the Virginia towns of Dublin and Pulaski.

Soldiers based in Meridian, Mississippi, will provide airlift support for relief after the storm using two CH-47 Chinook helicopters. Members of the Mississippi Air National Guard are deploying to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida to help relief planning and coordination.

More than 60 people are participating in the deployments.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.