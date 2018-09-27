Michigan man gets 15 to 25 years for death of daughter

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who authorities say threw his 1-year-old daughter against a wall, killing her, has been sentenced to 15 to 25 years in prison. Twenty-five-year-old Zachary Quinn Bieski learned his…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who authorities say threw his 1-year-old daughter against a wall, killing her, has been sentenced to 15 to 25 years in prison.

Twenty-five-year-old Zachary Quinn Bieski learned his sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree homicide and second-degree child abuse for the death of his daughter, Delilah Quinn Bieski, last October.

In court, Bieski choked up as he said he feels “horrible for my actions and all the pain and suffering I’ve caused the family.”

The Midland Daily News reports a packed courtroom included some family members wearing memorial T-shirts with the saying “SUPERHERO Delilah.”

