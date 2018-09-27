Markets Right Now: Technology leads gains for US stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 4 p.m. After four days of modest losses, Apple and Amazon led the U.S. stock market to modest gains. Internet and…

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

After four days of modest losses, Apple and Amazon led the U.S. stock market to modest gains.

Internet and health care companies rose Thursday while mining companies fell along with metals prices.

Apple and Amazon, the two most valuable U.S. companies, both climbed after analysts said they expect their stocks to continue to make large gains.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 21 percent after reporting earnings that fell far short of analysts’ estimates.

Small-company stocks also fell.

The S&P 500 index added 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,914.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,439. The Nasdaq composite rose 51 points, or 0.6 percent, to 8,041.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.05 percent.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving broadly higher on Wall Street as several big technology companies including Apple post solid gains.

Apple rose 2.2 percent Thursday, and Facebook rose 2 percent.

Health care companies also did well. Johnson & Johnson climbed 1 percent.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 23 percent after reporting earnings that fell far short of analysts’ estimates. The company also slashed its outlook for the year.

Packaged food company Conagra fell 6.3 percent after reporting weak results of its own.

The S&P 500 index added 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,923.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146 points, or 0.6 percent, to 26,536. The Nasdaq composite rose 73 points, or 0.9 percent, to 8,063.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.07 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in market favorites Apple and Amazon.

Apple rose 1.7 percent in the first few minutes of trading Thursday and Amazon rose 1.1 percent. Health care and energy companies were also higher.

Several companies fell after reporting disappointing results.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 20.8 percent after reporting earnings that fell far short of analysts’ estimates. The company also slashed its outlook for the year.

Packaged food company Conagra fell 5.7 percent after reporting weak results of its own.

The S&P 500 index added 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,909.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7 points to 26,393. The Nasdaq composite rose 35 points, or 0.5 percent, to 8,027.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 3.06 percent.

