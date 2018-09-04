Man pleads guilty to charges in death of North Dakota woman

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused in the killing of a pregnant North Dakota woman has pleaded guilty to two of three charges against him. William Hoehn pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of kidnapping…

William Hoehn pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of kidnapping and providing false information to law enforcement in the August 2017 death of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind of Fargo. Hoehn is still scheduled for trial on Sept. 18 on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Hoehn’s former girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and two other charges in December and in February was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Authorities say she cut the baby from the mother’s womb. The baby was found healthy.

Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick declined to comment on the guilty pleas. Hoehn’s public defender, Daniel Borgen, did not immediately return a phone message.

