Man killed by police in Tennessee prompts investigation

By The Associated Press September 1, 2018 1:44 pm 09/01/2018 01:44pm
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (AP) — Police officers in Tennessee have shot and killed a man they say refused to put down a knife.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release it is investigating the shooting. The release said officers arrived at an apartment complex in Fairview, Tennessee, at about 8:30 on Friday night to check out a report of a suicidal man. Police say the man, 36-year-old Chase Sullivan, approached the officers with a knife and ignored their commands to drop the weapon. Two officers fired their weapons “several times.” Sullivan died at the scene.

The TBI did not identify the officers. The officers worked for the Fairview Police Department, according to Police Chief Zack Humphreys.

Topics:
National News
