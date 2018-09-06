202
Home » National News » Man arrested in shooting…

Man arrested in shooting deaths of 3 Denver homeless people

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 6:55 pm 09/06/2018 06:55pm
Share
This undated photo provided by the Denver Police Department and released Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, shows Maurice Butler. Denver police say Butler was arrested Thursday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder for the August shooting deaths of three homeless people in Denver. Their bodies were found on Aug. 9. (Denver Police Department via AP)

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say they have arrested a man suspected of killing three homeless people who were found shot to death in a parking lot.

Authorities say 38-year-old Maurice Butler was arrested Thursday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder. Formal charges have not been filed yet. It’s not clear if Butler has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Police say Butler knew at least two of the victims. They say the killings were “not a random incident,” but they have not discussed motive.

Online jail records show Butler has been in custody since Aug. 13, when he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities previously identified the victims as 28-year-old Nicole Boston, 39-year-old Jerome Coronado and 45-year-old Christopher Zamudio. Their bodies were found on Aug. 9.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500