Man accused of threatening Trump is being sought in Ohio

By The Associated Press September 17, 2018 1:53 pm 09/17/2018 01:53pm
This undated image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Shawn Richard Christy, who authorities say is accused of threatening President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials. He is being sought in Ohio, where he is believed to have abandoned a stolen truck. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials is being sought in Ohio, where he is believed to have abandoned a stolen truck.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Shawn Richard Christy stole a truck Sunday from the area of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, and fled after abandoning it around 5 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 71 in the Mansfield area of northern Ohio.

Authorities say a federal warrant was issued June 19 for the 27-year-old McAdoo man in connection to Facebook posts threatening to shoot Trump and a district attorney in Pennsylvania. Officials say he also threatened a police chief.

Pennsylvania warrants issued for Christy allege burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Authorities say Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.

